MI vs GT: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans, inch closer towards Playoffs qualification

Mumbai Indians registered an easy win in the 57th match of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans on Friday. In the game played at Mumbai's homeground, Wankhede stadium, MI beat GT by 27 runs. GT had won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, MI batters registered a massive total powered by Suryakumar Yadav's century. They finished the innings with 218/5 in 20 overs. Coming to chase, GT batters managed to score just 191/8 in the 20 overs with Rashid Khan smashing 79 runs.

While Suryakumar played an impressive innings during his knock of 103 runs off 49 balls, studded with 11 fours and six sixes, Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31) and Vishnu Vinod (30) tried to stabilize MI's innings, which negated the damage caused by Rashid Khan's 4-wicket haul. Rashid took his overall wickets tally to 23 to become the Purple Cap holder.

Chasing a target of 219 runs, Gujarat Titans did not get off to a good start as they lost three wickets in the powerplay. Akash Madhwal dismissed both openers Saha and Gill. Then Jason Behrendorff sent captain Hardik Pandya to the pavilion. Half of the Gujarat team had returned to the pavilion on 55 runs. Vijay Shankar (29) and David Miller (41) put up a bit of a fight. Rahul Tewatia also scored 14 runs but could not reach Mumbai's score. In the end, Rashid Khan scored the first fifty of his IPL career and entertained the fans of Gujarat by playing a brilliant inning.

With the win MI have now jumped to the third position in the points table with 14 points and 2 matches remaining and have moved closer to the qualification of the Playoffs. On the other hand, GT need to win at least one of their two matches remaining in order to end in the top-4.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

