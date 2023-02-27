Megan Schutt slams Harmanpreet Kaur over body language remark, shares piece of advice for Indian captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Megan Schutt targets Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Australia on Sunday added another feather to their illustrious cap when they registered a double hat trick of winning the Women's T20 World Cup in Cape Town. The defending champions defeated the first-time finalists in South Africa by 19 runs to lift their 6th title. Meanwhile, Aussie pacer Megan Schutt is all in awe of her captain Meg Lanning, while also hitting out at Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

After the Aussies defeated the Proteas in front of a packed Newlands crowd, Schutt was among the Aussie players to dive in joy. She said the win is pretty special and her captain Lanning is a cool customer in tense situations which helps the team to execute the plans better.

"Lanning is a pretty calm character, that's what rubs on us. That's what we speak about in pre-match talks. We hold up our calm in pressure situations. Because there are a lot of those, especially in T20s. Being calm in those moments means you're going to execute better," Schutt said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Schutt slams Kaur's remark

Meanwhile, the Aussie quick has slammed Kaur over her body language remark. The Indian captain had said that Australian players' body language suggested they had given up when she was taking the game away. Meanwhile, Schutt called the remark 'bullshit'. "They were taking the game and we were under the pump. Collectively our last five overs were key. Getting a couple of wickets in there but also providing pressure on all aspects, whether it's in the field, with the ball or even body language out there. Harmanpreet said our body language was down. I'll call bullshit on that. We're just calm. We don't panic, we don't take it out on each other if there's a misfield or a dropped catch. That's where we stand out as a team.

Schutt also went on to share a piece of advice to the Indian captain. "Stay calm. It was wrong of Harmanpreet to follow that after getting out (reaction after being given out). It sets the wrong precedent for those coming next. I know she was calm after that and spoke to Deepti. But the damage was done already by then. Being able to compose yourself in that situation. Of course, you've to go through a lot of things to figure that out. We've had our own losses. Yes, we win a lot, but we've had our own clutch moments that we've lost and learned from that," she added.

