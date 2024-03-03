Meg Lanning creates history, becomes fastest to score 9000 T20 runs

Follow us on Image Source : DC Meg Lanning.

Australian legend Meg Lanning has added another feather to her illustrious career as the former Aussie skipper became the fastest woman player on the planet to score 9000 runs in T20s. Lanning achieved the special feat during the Delhi Capitals game against Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2024.

Lanning was inches away from the milestone before the game and got there in style with her second fifty of the season. She made 55 from 41 balls as the former Aussie star played an anchor role in her team's first innings score of 163. En route to this knock, Lanning broke New Zealand player Sophie Devine's record for fastest 9000 runs in T20s.

Fastest to 9000 T20 runs in women's cricket:

1 - Meg Lanning: 289 innings

2 - Sophie Devine: 297 innings

3 - Beth Mooney: 299 innings

4 - Suzie Bates: 323 innings

The 31-year-old struck 6 fours and 1 six in her stroke-filled knock. She lost her opening partner Shafali Verma early but that did not derail her. She dropped anchor and found boundaries on several occasions. Alice Capsey also chipped in with a strong cameo of 27 from 17 balls with Annabel Sutherland and Shikha Pandey scoring handy 20 from 12 balls and 14 from 8 balls, respectively.

Lanning retired from International cricket after a 13-year illustrious in International cricket. She was the leader of one of the most dangerous sides (both men's and women's cricket). She now plays in the foreign T20 leagues including the Women's Premier League. Lanning is the leader of the Capitals side and helped them finish runners-up in the first edition of the tournament.

Delhi lost their first game to Mumbai Indians but made a thumping comeback by winning the next two games in a row before setting a date with the Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI:

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Gujarat Giants' Playing XI:

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap