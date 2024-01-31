Mayank Agarwal shares latest update on his health from hospital after falling sick during flight

Follow us on Image Source : MAYANK AGARWAL INSTAGRAM Mayank Agarwal was admitted to the hospital in Agartala after falling sick during flight

Karnataka captain and out-of-favour Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has shared the latest update on his health after he was admitted to the hospital in Agartala, following vomiting and burning sensation in mouth and throat after boarding the plane from the Tripura capital to Surat via Delhi. Agarwal is set to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, January 31 and is clinically stable after he needed to be treated urgently after he consumed a liquid from a bottle, which he believed to be water.

"I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback! Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!" Agarwal wrote on Instagram while sharing his pictures from the hospital. Meanwhile, Agarwal has lodged a complaint to investigate the matter further under New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala as confirmed by SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar said.

"His manager said that when he was sitting in the airplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit and not much, but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth, and suddenly he couldn't talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise, his vitals are stable," the police offer further said.

Agarwal is set to travel to Bengaluru on Thursday, February 1 and will consult with the local doctors to plan the further course of action. Karnataka play their next game in the Ranji Trophy against the Railways in Surat starting February 2 and captain Mayank, who has been in tremendous form with two centuries and a fifty in four games so far in the ongoing edition is doubtful for the match. Karnataka are currently at the top of the points table in elite Group C with two wins and a draw.