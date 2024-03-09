Matt Henry breaks Daniel Vettori's 17-year-old all-time New Zealand record against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Matt Henry.

New Zealand's strike bowler in the red-ball format, Matt Henry produced yet another magnificent spell of fast bowling in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against Australia at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to ensure that the visitors don't run away with a mammoth lead.

Henry recorded figures of 7/67 and missed out on breaking Sir Richard Hadlee's all-time record for New Zealand. Hadlee, still, holds the record for the best bowling figures (9/52) in Tests against Australia - a feat that he scripted in Brisbane in November 1985.

However, Henry's spell is still the second-best spell by a Kiwi against Australia in the red-ball format and the best by a New Zealand bowler against their Trans-Tasman rivals in Test cricket on New Zealand soil.

Henry broke Daniel Vettori's record, who had bagged 7/87 at Basin Reserve in Wellington in November 2006.

Henry accounted for four of Australia's frontline batters in the form of Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. His other four scalps were Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc.

Henry's spell has helped New Zealand stay in the game and the hosts can still believe that they have the chance of making a comeback in the Test and the series. The Pat Cummins-led Australia have a sizeable first innings lead of 94 runs but it could have been way more if it wasn't for Henry's breathtaking spell.

New Zealand batters now need to bat themselves out of crisis and put in a solid performance in the second innings to challenge the Aussies with a stiff total.

New Zealand's playing XI:

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Ben Sears

Australia's playing XI:

Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood