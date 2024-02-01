Mashrafe Mortaza pulls out of BPL 2024 midway owing to 'political commitments'

Follow us on Image Source : SYLHET STRIKERS Mashrafe Mortaza has pulled out of the Bangladesh Premier League for his political work

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, who is currently leading Sylhet Strikers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has withdrawn from the tournament midway to complete his political commitments. Mortaza, who is a member of parliament was he was elected for a second time representing the Awami League in the Bangladesh general elections last month.

Mortaza, who played all five games for the Strikers in the 2024 edition of the BPL failed to take a single wicket, which transcends onto his team's performance as the Men in Pink are yet to open their account. Strikers in a statement confirmed Mortaza's absence while hoping that he returns later in the tournament.

"Mashrafe will be available to play for the Strikers further in the season if there is an opportunity in between his political commitments and schedule. Sylhet Strikers franchise has extended gratitude to Mashrafe for his commitment to the team in the tournament so far and looks forward to have him back when he is able," a Strikers statement read.

Mortaza bowled in just a couple of games as ESPNCricinfo reported that the 40-year-old was struggling with an injury. The report stated that Mortaza couldn't prepare for the tournament as he would have liked, which even called for criticism from former cricketers including Mohammad Ashraful.

Strikers have named Mohammad Mithun as captain in Mortaza's absence, which also came as a surprise given there is Najmul Hossain Shanto in the squad, who has led the Bangladesh national team in Test matches and a few white-ball games already.

Meanwhile, the Anamul Haque-led side Khulna Tigers are currently at the top of the ladder in the points table in BPL 2024 with four wins in as many games while the Strikers are still searching for their first win.