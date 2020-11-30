Aus vs Ind: Marnus Labuschagne willing to open in David Warner's absence

Image Source : @ICC Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne in action against India in Sydney on Sunday.

Young Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne found his batting form on Sunday when he contributed with a 61-ball 70 against India in side's 51-run ODI series-clinching win in Sydney. However, with the unassailable lead, came the bad news of David Warner being ruled out of the remainder of the limited over series, which includes one ODI and three T20Is, due to a groin strain.

Labuschagne, who scored just two runs in the first game, exuded confidence after a strong individual showing in the second game and admitted that he is willing to open for the Aussies if he is asked to in Warner's absence.

“Certainly, if I got asked to open the batting, absolutely it’s an opportunity that I would enjoy doing. But we’ll have to wait and see," the 26-year-old right-handed batsman told media on Monday.

More to follow...