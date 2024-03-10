Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Sarfaraz Khan was in fully enjoying himself fielding in close-in positions as he engaged in hilarious banters with England batters

Day 3 of the fifth and final Test between India and England saw the hosts bamboozle the opposition and dominate the proceedings ending up with a win by an innings and 64 runs to seal the series 2-1. Apart from all the runs scored and wickets taken, there was quite a lot of sledging from the Indian close-in fielders to the England batters and vice-versa. Tempers flared from both sides as Jonny Bairstow and Shubman Gill had a war of words before Sarfaraz Khan joined in and he too continued chirping a few words in the batters' ears.

While Bairstow one is now known to everyone, Sarfaraz even tried to get under rookie Shoaib Bashir's skin. India had England eight down for 141 and it seemed the match would be wrapped up quickly given the deficit was still over 100 then. However, Joe Root alongside Bashir stitched a stubborn partnership for more than 11 overs and the Indian fielders too got frustrated before Sarfaraz, who was fielding at silly point on forward short leg, came up with a hilarious comment asking Bashir to finish the match quickly so that they could enjoy their time in the snowy mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

"Maar yar jaldi, snow mein chalte hain upar. Chal, ghoom ke aayenge (Man, just finish it off quickly, we'll go up in the snow. Get done with this, we'll hang out)," Sarfaraz said as the video has gone viral. Watch:

After playing 29 balls, Bashir's patience was disrupted by Ravindra Jadeja with a corker before Kuldeep Yadav finished off the proceedings getting Joe Root to hit straight to the long-on fielder as India clinched a come-from-behind 4-1 series win after losing the series opener in Hyderabad.

India are now at the top of the WTC points table with a points percentage of 68.51.