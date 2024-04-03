Lucknow Super Giants climb to fourth spot on IPL 2024 points table, Virat Kohli reclaims Orange Cap

A 28-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) claim the fourth spot on the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 points table. Lucknow have now aggregated four points and have become the fourth side in the season with four points to their credit alongside Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).
Kolkata and Chennai are slotted higher than LSG on the ladder as they have a better net run rate (NRR). While KKR's NRR is 1.047, CSK's NRR measures 0.976. LSG have a net run rate of 0.483.
On the other hand, Gujarat are fifth with their net run rate of -0.738.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Ranking
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|NRR (Net run rate)
|1.
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|3
|0
|6
|1.249
|2.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.047
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0.976
|4.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0.483
|5.
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0.738
|6.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0.204
|7.
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.016
|8.
|Punjab Kings
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.337
|9.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.876
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
Orange Cap Contenders
Virat Kohli has reclaimed the Orange Cap. The right-handed batter went past Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and has accumulated 203 runs in four games. Virat averages 67.66 and has a strike rate of 140.97. Riyan is second on the list with 181 runs.
|Ranking
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|1.
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|4
|203
|2.
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|3
|181
|3.
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|3
|167
|4.
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|3
|146
|5.
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|3
|149
Purple Cap Contenders
LSG's newly unleashed speed merchant Mayank Yadav has made rapid strides and is the second-leading wicket-taker of the IPL 2024 season. He has bagged six wickets thus far and is behind Mustafizur Rahman of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who currently has the Purple Cap.
|Rankings
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|1.
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|3
|7
|2.
|Mayank Yadav
|LSG
|2
|6
|3.
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|3
|6
|4.
|Mohit Sharma
|GT
|3
|6
|5.
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|2
|5