Lucknow Super Giants climb to fourth spot on IPL 2024 points table, Virat Kohli reclaims Orange Cap

A 28-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) claim the fourth spot on the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 points table. Lucknow have now aggregated four points and have become the fourth side in the season with four points to their credit alongside Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Kolkata and Chennai are slotted higher than LSG on the ladder as they have a better net run rate (NRR). While KKR's NRR is 1.047, CSK's NRR measures 0.976. LSG have a net run rate of 0.483.

On the other hand, Gujarat are fifth with their net run rate of -0.738.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Ranking Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NRR (Net run rate) 1. Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 6 1.249 2. Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 4 1.047 3. Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 4 0.976 4. Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 4 0.483 5. Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 4 0.738 6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 0.204 7. Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 2 -0.016 8. Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337 9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 3 2 -0.876 10. Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

Orange Cap Contenders

Virat Kohli has reclaimed the Orange Cap. The right-handed batter went past Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and has accumulated 203 runs in four games. Virat averages 67.66 and has a strike rate of 140.97. Riyan is second on the list with 181 runs.

Ranking Players Teams Matches Runs 1. Virat Kohli RCB 4 203 2. Riyan Parag RR 3 181 3. Heinrich Klaasen SRH 3 167 4. Nicholas Pooran LSG 3 146 5. Quinton de Kock LSG 3 149

Purple Cap Contenders

LSG's newly unleashed speed merchant Mayank Yadav has made rapid strides and is the second-leading wicket-taker of the IPL 2024 season. He has bagged six wickets thus far and is behind Mustafizur Rahman of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who currently has the Purple Cap.