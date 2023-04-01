LSG vs DC IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals share emotional post for Rishabh Pant; star player catches action

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, INSTAGRAM Delhi Capitals share emotional post on social media.

LSG vs DC IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals star player Rishabh Pant is missing the action in the IPL 2023 as he is treating his body from the injuries sustained in a horrific car accident in December 2022. The wicket-keeper batter underwent surgy for his knee injury. He is out of cricket action since then and is not available to captain his IPL franchise in the 16th edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have shared an emotional post on social media. The Capitals have shared a picture of Pant's jersey hanging at the dugout of the team in their tournament opener against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. "Always in our dugout. Always in our team," the Capitals captioned the post.

Pant catches DC vs LSG action

Notably, the Indian star has also shared a video on his Instagram story. Pant is watching the action from the comfort of his home. "Let's go Delhi," Pant wrote on the video.

The Capitals announced Bengal's wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel as Rishabh Pant's replacement in the squad. "The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the TATA IPL 2023," DC wrote in its statement.

"20-year-old Porel has played 16 first-class, 3 List A and 3 T20s in his career so far. He has 695 runs to his name, at an average of 30.21, and has effected 58 catches and 8 stumpings in first-class cricket. Porel also notched half-centuries in the semi-final and final of the Ranji Trophy earlier this year," the team added on Porel.

Latest Cricket News