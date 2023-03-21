LLC Masters 2023: How much prize money did Asia Lions win, List of Award winners in final

Follow us on Image Source : LLC/TWITTER Asia Lions

The second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters concluded on Monday. The final was played between Asia Lions and World Giants at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Asia Lions ended up winning the trophy as they defeated the Giants comfortably by five wickets. After winning the toss, the Giants were struggling at one stage having lost three wickets for just 19 runs in less than six overs.

But Jacques Kallis and Ross Taylor joined hands to resurrect the innings and made sure the team posted a fighting total on the board. The former took the attack to the bowlers scoring an unbeaten 78 runs off 54 balls with five fours and three sixes. Taylor, on the other hand, played second fiddle to him scoring 32 runs. The Giants managed to post a total of 147 runs for the loss of four wickets after 20 overs.

It turned out to be a one-sided game when the Asia Lions came out to bat. The opening duo of Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan added 115 runs in justr 10 overs with both the batters scoring a half-century. Though the Lions lost three wickets quickly, they were always on-course to complete the chase. They got over the line in the 17th over of the match and ended up lifting the trophy. World Giants had won the inaugural edition of the tournament but couldn't defend their title.

Prize Money for Winning team in LLC 2023:

As the winning team, Asia Lions won the prize money of INR 2 crore.

Prize Money for Runners-Up team in LLC 2023:

World Giants lost the final and won the prize money of INR 1 crore.

Who were the award-winners in the final of LLC 2023:

Abdur Razzak won the Legend of the Match award.

Upul Tharanga was honoured with the Legend of the Tournament award.

Latest Cricket News