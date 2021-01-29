Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi: Watch DG vs TAD online

Image Source : TWITTER/T10LEAGUE Live streaming DG Vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League When and where to watch Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi: Watch DG vs TAD Group B live

Missing live cricket action? Find full details on when and where to watch T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Group B live on Sony Ten Network and TV Telecast on Sony LIV. Get all the details like Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi live, T10 League 2021 live, live streaming cricket, DG vs TAD live streaming, live streaming T10 League, T10 League Live streaming, sonyliv live streaming, sony ten live streaming, Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi live online, Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi live streaming online, live streaming cricket, T10 League 2021 trophy live cricket streaming on indiatvsports.

Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi will face each other in the sixth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium. The clash is set to get underway at 10:00 PM IST. The Deccan Gladiators side, headed by Kieron Pollard, suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Pune Devils in their first game of the tournament. Gladiators will be aiming to open their points tally. Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the tournament.

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi: Watch DG vs TAD Group B Live

When will Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi begin?

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi will start at 10:00 PM IST.

When is the T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi?

T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi will take place on January 29. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi on Sony TEN 3 and SIX.

What are the squads for T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi?

Deccan Gladiators: Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers

Team Abu Dhabi: Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah Zadran