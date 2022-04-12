Follow us on Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik share a light moment after Bangalore's win.

IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB Live Streaming details - How and where to watch, Dream 11, Predicted Playing XI

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match number 22 of the IPL 2022

Tuesday, 7:30 PM

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch CSK vs RCB 22nd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch CSK vs RCB 22nd Matchh of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the CSK vs RCB 22nd Match of IPL 2022?

Tuesday, 12th April

At what time CSK vs RCB 22nd Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the CSK vs RCB 22nd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for CSK vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theeksana

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Dream 11 for CSK vs RCB

Virat Kohli (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (VC), Shahbaz Ahmed, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube

Average 1st innings score at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai: 159 runs.

Weather Report: Temperature 34°C, less chance of rain

Full Squad of

Chennai Super Kings:

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam