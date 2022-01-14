Friday, January 14, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
LIVE Score West Indies U19 vs Australia U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2022, WI U19 vs AUS U19 Live Cricket Score

LIVE Score West Indies U19 vs Australia U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News as West Indies take on Australia in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Providence (Guyana) Published on: January 14, 2022 17:20 IST
Cooper Connolly-led Australia will take on West Indies in the 1st Match, Group D of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. (File Photo)

Squads:

Australia U19 Squad: Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Cooper Connolly(c), Jack Sinfield, Harkirat Bajwa, Tobias Snell(w), Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie
West Indies U19 Squad: Matthew Nandu, Ackeem Auguste(c), Giovonte Depeiza, Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen Tuckett(w), Jaden Carmichael, Rivaldo Clarke, McKenny Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne

