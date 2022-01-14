LIVE Score West Indies U19 vs Australia U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2022, WI U19 vs AUS U19 Live Cricket Score LIVE Score West Indies U19 vs Australia U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News as West Indies take on Australia in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.