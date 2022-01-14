LIVE Score West Indies U19 vs Australia U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2022, WI U19 vs AUS U19 Live Cricket Score
Squads:
Australia U19 Squad: Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Cooper Connolly(c), Jack Sinfield, Harkirat Bajwa, Tobias Snell(w), Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie
West Indies U19 Squad: Matthew Nandu, Ackeem Auguste(c), Giovonte Depeiza, Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen Tuckett(w), Jaden Carmichael, Rivaldo Clarke, McKenny Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne