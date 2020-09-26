Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020: KKR, SRH look to open account in the UAE

Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of KKR vs SRH live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. After suffering humiliating defeats in their opening games both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to register their first win of IPL 2020 on Saturday. The two heavyweights looked rusty in their opening games and were not up to the mark in all three departments. For KKR, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Andre Russell failed miserably as they struggle in batting and bowling against Mumbai. While SRH's misery in middle order continues this season too as none of the batsmen showed intent after Jonny Bairstow's fall in the RCB game. Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of tournament and SRH will like to replace him with Kane Williamson or Mohammed Nabi in the playing XI. While, KKR need to put up a solid show with the ball to outclass SRH in the mega encounter. Here you can follow all the live updates from KKR vs SRH live IPL match. (Live Scorecard) (Live Stream KKR vs SRH)

Live score and updates Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

18.30 IST: It's Dinesh Karthik vs David Warner - Two T20 specialists

18.15 IST: The Orange Army trained hard ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

18.05 IST: Andre Russell looks ready for the big contest

17.58 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad live IPL match.

