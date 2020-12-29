India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4: Live Updates from Melbourne Cricket Ground

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3: Live Cricket Score and Updates from Melbourne

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4 Live

India gained an intimidating position in the second Test after reducing Australia to 133 for six wickets in their second innings at the end of the third day's play at the MCG. The Aussies are ahead of India by just two runs and have four wickets in hand while India are yet to bat in the second innings. After Rahane's spectacular batting show in the first innings, India will be hoping to seal the victory on the fourth day of the Boxing Day clash.

Australia, after dismissing India for 326 in the first innings, are in a tricky situation, having lost six wickets on just 133 runs. Cameron Green (17) and Pat Cummins (15) will be in the middle at the start of Day 4. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of bowlers on the third day after plucking two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin also took a wicket each to put India in a commanding position against the hosts. You can find Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st Test on indiatvnews.com.

Brief Preview: Eyeing to recover from Adelaide humiliation, a new-look Indian side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is set to lock horns with Australia in the Boxing Day clash in Melbourne. While hosts Australia will try to gain a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series, India will hope to stay in the contest and step up in Virat Kohli's absence. Father-to-be Kohli's departure has opened the door for Shubman Gill, who'll be making his Test debut at the MCG. Likewise, Mohammed Siraj is also ready to fill the void left by an injured Mohammed Shami. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have also been included in the squad as India aim to shrug off Adelaide horror. (FULL PREVIEW)