LIVE PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day1, Latest Updates: Can Pakistan stay alive in the series?

LIVE PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day1, Latest Updates: Can Pakistan stay alive in the series? LIVE PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day1, Latest Updates: Ben Stokes and his English team have outclassed Babar Azam's Pakistan in the first Test match. They will now lock horns against each other in Multan and will try to outplay each other to stay alive in the series