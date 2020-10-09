Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL Match RR vs DC IPL 2020: Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online

RR vs DC Live Match Online: Rajasthan Royals are in command as the side gets the top-3 of DC within the first powerplay. Earlier, RR had won the toss and opted to bowl. Rajasthan Royals are back to their favourite hunting ground of Sharjah as they take on the highl-flying Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. RR made a brilliant start to the tournament, having won their first two matches, but faltered as they went on to lose their next three games. DC, meanwhile, have been consistent with their performances and will go to the top of the table with a win tonight.

Live IPL Match RR vs DC IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals 66/3 in 7 overs against Rajasthan Royals

Live Cricket Streaming Online IPL 2020 RR vs DC, Live Match Updates Here’s how you can watch take on Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live online:

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begin?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 9 (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(c), Steven Smith(w), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh

