Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC IPL 2020: High-scoring game on cards as both sides meet in Sharjah

Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC IPL 2020RR vs DC Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live on indiatvnews.com. The Royals return to Sharjah for the first time since winning their first two matches at the venue and will aim to return to winning ways against the high-flying Capitals, who will eye a return to top tonight. RR will be hoping for their top-order to fire after poor outings in their last three games, while DC will aim to continue on the momentum after beating RCB. Another high-scoring game is on the cards as both the sides meet on the smallest ground of the tournament. Here, you can find live ball-by-ball updates from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match.
Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC IPL 2020: Toss at 7 PM