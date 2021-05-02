Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL 2021 Match PBKS vs DC: Watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Online on Hotstar

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2021 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 29th match of the 14th edition of the Vivo IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

At what time does Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 29th match begin?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 29th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 29th match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 29th match will take place on May 2 (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 29th match?

You can watch Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 29th live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 29th match?

You can watch Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 29th match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 28th match?

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh