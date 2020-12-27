India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2: Watch IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Online on SonyLIV

India Vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming Ind Vs Aus 2nd Test Live Match Online At Melbourne When And Where To Watch

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2: How to Watch IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Online on SonyLIV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 broadcast on TV. The India vs Australia 2nd Test (IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, sonyliv live cricket match today online, sony six live, sony six live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india australia live cricket match, india vs australia boxing day test, india vs australia day/night test, ind vs aus mcg test, india vs australia boxing test, 2nd test ind vs aus live streaming, ind vs aus day match live streaming, Live streaming ind vs aus, ind vs aus live streaming sony LIV, sports live tv, live cricket online.

To start the Boxing Day Test on a positive note, the Indian bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, bundled out hosts Australia for a modest total of 195 in the first innings on Day 1. While Bumrah picked up four wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin plucked three to put the touring party in a commanding position. Debutant Mohammed Siraj also stepped up and picked up two wickets including the prized scalp of well-set Marnus Labuschagne.

In response, India ended the day on 36/1 after losing Mayank Agarwal on a duck in the first over. After suffering an early blow, debutant Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied India's innings and stuck to the crease until stumps on Day 1.

In the previous Test at Adelaide, the Indian contingent had suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat -- a game where the world witnessed a spectacular batting collapse. India had recorded their lowest innings total in Test history after posting 36/9 on the board with Mohammed Shami getting retired hurt.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2?

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 2 will start at 5:00 am IST.

When is the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2?

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 will take place on December 27. (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the XIs for India vs Australia 2nd Test?

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.