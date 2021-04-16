IPL 2021, Match 8, PBKS vs CSK: Follow Live score and updates from Wankhede Stadium

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 8, PBKS vs CSK: Follow Live score and updates from Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings hope to iron out a few more wrinkles as they take on a buoyant Punjab Kings unit in their second match of the IPL 2021. In their opening fixture against Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni and Co. inflicted a shattering seven-wicket defeat. Many of their players including skipper MS Dhoni looked rusty on the day as they dropped catches and bowled many poor deliveries at the same venue. An ageing side, struggling to find perfect top-order, will be eager to get back to old self against the Punjab-based outfit. Even skipper Dhoni would be hoping to notch up some runs and pick up form, having registered a duck against Capitals.

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings, on the other hand, survived Sanju Samson's scare to pocked their opening IPL 2021 game by four runs. Captain Rahul, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Shahrukh Khan will bolster their batting unit. On the bowling front, PBKS have Arshdeep Singh, who was impressive in his last match.

PBKS vs CSK, Match 8: Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a much-improved bowling effort when they take on a power-packed Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Friday. The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener. While CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings eked out a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller. With the dew playing a crucial role at Wankhede, the side winning the toss would want to bowl first. [FULL PREVIEW]