Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live score Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: RR look to continue winning momentum

Live score Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of DC vs RR live IPL match from Dubai. Bolstered by the arrival of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals will hope for a stronger show from its slightly off-colour top order when the side tries to settle scores against second-placed Delhi Capitals in their return leg IPL match on Wednesday. The Capitals had beaten RR by 46 runs last week and Steve Smith's men will look to return the compliment when they meet for the second time in the tournament. The last time the two teams clashed, RR didn't have Stokes in the ranks and even though the England all-rounder didn't set the stage on fire in his first game but his presence inspired the former champions to snap a four-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Follow all the live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match here.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live score and updates: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

18.24 IST: Rajasthan Royals will look to take revenge for their last defeat against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

18.10 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of DC vs RR Dream 11 IPL 2020 from Dubai.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage