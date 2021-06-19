Live Cricket Score England Women vs India Women Test Day 4: ENG-W vs IND-W from Bristol

Live Cricket Score England Women vs India Women Test Day 4: Updates from Bristol
ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the one-off Test between England Women vs India Women at Bristol. Opener Shafali Verma on Friday once again led from the front with an aggressive rear-guard, unbeaten 55 as the Indian women's team ended the rain-affected third day of the one-off Test at 83 for one wicket after host England asked them to follow on. No play was possible after tea due to rain. Despite the effort of 17-year-old Shafali (68 balls, 11x4s), who had made 96 in first innings, India still trail England by 82 runs. Deepti Sharma (batting 18 off 66 balls, 2x4s), promoted to No. 3, was at the crease with her at the end of the penultimate day of the match. [LIVE STREAMING]