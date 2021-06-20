Live blog India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 3: Follow updates from Southampton

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 3: Follow Live Updates and commentary of Day 3 of World Test Championship final in Southampton.

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, Day 2

: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final of the inaugural World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton where no.1 ranked New Zealand will take on Virat Kohli 's men for the elusive trophy and the ICC Test Mace. The opening day was washed out due to incessant rain but the presence of a reserve sixth day lessened the frustration.

But the forecast for Saturday shows 'partly sunny' for a major part of the morning followed by a light shower in the afternoon; allowing India to put 146/3 64.4 overs with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (29*) in a day marred with poor visibility. [Live Streaming]

The Day 3 action is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. Keep an eye on this space for more updates.