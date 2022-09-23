'Let the genius play T20 World Cup', netizens root for Sachin Tendulkar as he rewinds the clock back

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Twitter ablaze after Sachin rewinds the clock and smacks English bowler Chris Tremlett

Highlights Team India is the defending champion for this year's tournament

Sachin Tendulkar is leading team India

Tendulkar scored 40 runs off 20 balls

The Road Safety World Series is currently underway and the India Legends team is being led by none other than the "God of Cricket", Sachin Tendulkar. Surprisingly, Sachin Tendulkar who has been away from the game for more than 8 years now, hasn't shown any rustiness with the bat. Tendulkar who bid farewell to the game of cricket and last played for India in 2013 looks in the same touch as he was in his prime. The 49-year-old cricketing genius smashed 40 runs off 20 balls against England legends which includes three massive sixes.

Just like in the old days, Tendulkar opened the batting for his side. The master got off the mark with the help of a single. Sachin took some time till the time English pacer Chris Tremlett walked in and all hell broke loose. Sachin suddenly went berserk as he hit him for two beautiful sixes and one sublime boundary. Tremlett was left clueless against the master just like many other bowlers in the past have been.

The second six that Sachin hit has been doing the rounds and has gone viral. The master blaster in the process of smacking the second six danced down the track and smashed it over the boundary fence. Sachin Tendulkar is an emotion for the 90s kids and his heroics are legendary. The gentleman's game has certainly witnessed many greats, but Sachin Tendulkar in his prime was something else. One needs to see it, to feel it, just the impact of what he was.

ALSO READ | Shaheen Afridi calls Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan selfish

Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their views on seeing the master stamp his authority on the opposition. Many called it a repeat of the infamous Desert Storm innings that Sachin played in 1998 and others rooted for the master o come back to the international setup and open the batting for India in the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Here is how Twitter reacted to vintage Sachin Tendulkar turning the clock back for India Legends:

Latest Cricket News