Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga named captains as Sri Lanka announce preliminary squads for Zimbabwe series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kusal Mendis (left) and Wanindu Hasaranga (right).

Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga have been named the new ODI and T20I captains as Sri Lanka Cricket has announced two preliminary squads for the forthcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe at home. The Men's selection committee led by Upul Tharanga has announced two core groups of players for the three-match ODI and T20I series and the final squads will be announced closer to the series.

While Mendis has a bit of leadership experience at the international level, Hasaranga has never led the Lankan Lions in any format. Mendis was asked to lead the team during the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India after Dasun Shanka was ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury and Chamika Karunaratne was named his injury replacement.

Mendis, 28, led the 1996 World Cup winners in seven games during the marquee tournament and won two. The island nation suffered defeats in five of those seven fixtures and was unable to finish in the top eight at the end of the group stage and thereby lost the opportunity to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Charith Aslanka has been named as the vice-captain of both teams and will be responsible for sharing his insights with both captains during the course of the series against the Chevrons. Zimbabwe's tour of Sri Lanka starts with the first ODI, slated to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 6, 2024.

Sri Lanka's preliminary ODI squad:

Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushamnatha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Gunasekara

Sri Lanka's preliminary T20I squad:

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushamnatha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

