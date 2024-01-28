Knock for ages! Ollie Pope breaks Alastair Cook's record, enters elite list for sensational Hyderabad outing

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ollie Pope and Alastair Cook.

England's Ollie Pope has pulled off one of the most famous knocks against India at the latter's home as the star English batter smashed a jaw-dropping knock in the first Test in Hyderabad. Pope shattered Alastair Cook's record against India en route to a 196-run knock at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Pope carried his Midas touch from the overnight performance and helped England make a storming comeback into the game.

The England star ended his outing four runs short of a well-deserved double century when Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up the 26-year-old batter on a reverse scoop. His 196-run knock from 278 balls is one of the best played by a visiting batter in India as he now registers multiple milestones.

Pope has shattered Cook's record for the highest second-inning score by an England batter against India in Test cricket. Cook's 176 was the highest from an England batter has got against India in the second innings but Pope went 20 runs past that in Hyderabad.

Highest second-innings score by an England batter against India

Ollie Pope: 196 runs

Alastair Cook: 176 runs

Ken Barrington: 172 runs

Ian Bell: 159 runs

David Gower: 157*

Pope was in line to become the only England player to score a double century aginst the Men in Blue in the second innings but his stay was cut short when he attempted a reverse scoop off Bumrah's fuller-length ball directed on the stumps of the batter. However, his 196-run knock is the fourth-highest score by a visiting batter in India in the second innings. Only two players have been able to cross 200 but none of them is from England.

Highest individual scores by visiting batters in India in second innings

Andy Flower: 232*

Brendon McCullum: 225

Garfield Sobers: 198

Ollie Pope: 196

Saeed Anwar: 188*