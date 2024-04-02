KL Rahul injury update: LSG captain's participation in clash vs RCB not confirmed

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KL Rahul.

KL Rahul's participation in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants clash on Tuesday seems not confirmed as the franchise is set to take a call on his participation late. Rahul recently played as an impact substitute in LSG's clash against Punjab Kings and stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran said that the team is looking to give him a break as he is returning from an injury layoff.

Meanwhile, Rahul trained on the eve of the game but did not keep wickets, ESPNCricinfo reported. He took a few timed sprint and mobility drills and also batted. He practised the sweep shot but had some issues in his left hamstring. He took a batting session for 15 minutes while facing the net bowlers and throwdown specialists before finishing his training with some more mobility drills.

Pooran stated on Rahul's participation that "We'll see how he goes at training". Pooran also highlighted on Rahul's absence from the field. "It's always tough when you have to change combinations. Obviously, it's different with KL on the field. However, our senior players came together and assisted me in making decisions as well. It's something that happens. Sometimes when your captain isn't available, all the senior players stand up, and try and make up for his absence," Pooran said on the LSG skipper.

Rahul did play the first game of the season in full capacity as a wicket-keeper batter despite media reports claiming that he had been advised not to take the gloves in the initial part of the tournament. While there were thoughts, Rahul did not give up the opening spot and came to open in both matches. He made 58 in 44 balls vs Rajasthan Royals and 15 in nine balls vs Punjab Kings.

LSG head coach Justin Langer recently addressed the debate of Rahul's strike rate in T20s. "I am not going lose one second's sleep over KL Rahul. He is a beautiful player, he's an outstanding player. There's a reason he's had so much success for India and I'm blessed to have him in our team, not only as an opening batsman or a batsman and wicketkeeper but also as the captain. He is so calm. He's a wonderful person," Langer said last week.