KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match No 31 of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be in action once again in 48 hours' time having cruised past the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) a couple of days ago at home. KKR have won both games at home and this five-match stretch at home could have not come at a better time for the Men in Purple as by the end of it, they might have a foot into the playoffs if not already qualified and the game on Tuesday, April 16 could be their toughest challenge yet.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), a form team, with no inherent weakness as such, have had different heroes in each match and with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer getting a hit in the last game, the inaugural champions look even more dangerous. Royals will hope that their first-choice players Jos Buttler and R Ashwin among others are fit and ready to go on Tuesday after missing the last game against the Punjab Kings.

KKR had their other opener Phil Salt smash a match-winning 89*, which allowed captain Shreyas Iyer get a few balls under his belt and who knows, a free-flowing skipper could be on show at the Eden Gardens on Ashthami. Two star-studded in-form batting line-ups, two solid bowling attacks and good all-round sides, should be a cracker.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No 31, KKR vs RR

Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult (vc)

Probable Playing XIIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler/Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini/Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj