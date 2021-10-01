KKR vs PBKS: Tim Seifert makes IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders, replaces Lockie Ferguson

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tim Seifert

New Zealand's premier wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert was on Friday handed his debut cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) making his maiden appearance for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Stadium. Seifert replaced Lockie Ferguson for the tie.

Seifert was roped in by KKR at the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year however he did not make an appearance in the first half of the tournament. Seifert later contracted the dreaded coronavirus and experienced "moderate" symptoms. He was the third member of the KKR camp to test positive for COVID-19 after the Indian duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier. He underwent a 14-day mandatory quarantine period and was treated at a private hospital in Chennai.

"Tim Seifert replaces Lockie Ferguson. Shivam Mavi replaces Sandeep Warrier. Lockie and Russell are being monitored day by day. They have to rehab extremely well in order to be fit," said KKR captain Eoin Morgan at the toss.

KKR lost the toss and has been put to bat first in Dubai.

Standing fourth in the points table with five wins in 11 games, the two-time winners are hoping to strengthen their chances of making the playoffs. Punjab stand sixth in the table with four wins from as many matches and remain in contention for the playoffs.