Sunday, April 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. KKR vs LSG IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders end Lucknow jinx to return to winning ways

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders end Lucknow jinx to return to winning ways

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul recorded crucial runs to help Lucknow Super Giants post a fighting total of 161/7 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens but a fifty from Phil Salt proved enough for the hosts to register an easy win.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2024 19:47 IST
Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc in KKR vs LSG IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc against LSG at the IPL game on April 14, 2024

KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders registered an easy eight-wicket win to celebrate their maiden victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the 28th match of the IPL 2024. Record signing Mitchell Starc finally displayed his best outings with three wickets and Phil Salt smashed a big fifty to help Kolkata record their fourth win of the season.

Starc picked three big wickets to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 161/7 total while bowling first and then Salt recorded his second fifty of the season by smashing a match-winning 89* off 47 balls to lead KKR to their first-ever win over KKR in IPL history.

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first with Rinku Singh dropping to the impact substitutes list. Lucknow handed the IPL debut to Caribbean young pacer Shamar Joseph while Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan also returned to their playing eleven.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy (substituted by Rinku Singh).

Related Stories
RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 30: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 30: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

4 players who can replace Mitchell Marsh in DC's squad if all-rounder is ruled out of IPL 2024

4 players who can replace Mitchell Marsh in DC's squad if all-rounder is ruled out of IPL 2024

Australia's World Cup hero Travis Head looks to prepare for T20 WC through IPL

Australia's World Cup hero Travis Head looks to prepare for T20 WC through IPL

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (Substituted by Arshad Khan), KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement