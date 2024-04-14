KKR vs LSG IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders end Lucknow jinx to return to winning ways

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc against LSG at the IPL game on April 14, 2024

KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders registered an easy eight-wicket win to celebrate their maiden victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the 28th match of the IPL 2024. Record signing Mitchell Starc finally displayed his best outings with three wickets and Phil Salt smashed a big fifty to help Kolkata record their fourth win of the season.

Starc picked three big wickets to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 161/7 total while bowling first and then Salt recorded his second fifty of the season by smashing a match-winning 89* off 47 balls to lead KKR to their first-ever win over KKR in IPL history.

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first with Rinku Singh dropping to the impact substitutes list. Lucknow handed the IPL debut to Caribbean young pacer Shamar Joseph while Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan also returned to their playing eleven.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy (substituted by Rinku Singh).

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (Substituted by Arshad Khan), KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur.

More to follow...