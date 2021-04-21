KKR vs CSK | Dinesh Karthik becomes third player in history to make 200 IPL appearances

Image Source : TWITTER/@KKRIDERS Dinesh Karthik

Veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday joined an elite club on taking the field in the 15th game of the ongoing IPL 2021 where Kolkata Knight Riders take on a buoyant Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Karthik became the third player in history to make 200 IPL appearances. He joined Chenna captain MS Dhoni, who is making his 208th appearance in the tournament and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who has played 204 IPL games.

Karthik's 200 has come playing for six IPL franchises - Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Talking about the game, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK.

"We are going to bowl. On this ground it seems to be the fashion and more successful (option), change of ground, different vibe and hopefully change of fortunes for us as well. We are looking forward to this game. It (bit of grass) certainly pleases the international players. It is normally a very good wicket here and the majority of the games have been competitive," KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said.

KKR made two changes for the game - Harbhajan Singh replaced by Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sunil Narine comes in for Shakib Al Hasan. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi replaced Dwayne Bravo