Kevin O'Brien smashes own car window with huge six; says 'will park further away next time'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/CRICKET IRELAND Kevin O'Brien's fiery 37-ball 82-run innings may have secured his side a win, but en-route the knock, he also smashed the windscreen of his own car with a six.

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien is widely regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen from the country. He made his name with some swashbuckling innings on the international stage, and is best remembered for his 113 against England in the group stages of 2011 World Cup.

En-route the innings, he also broke the record for fastest century in World Cups, reaching the three-figure mark in merely 50 deliveries.

On Thursday, O'Brien was in a similar mood - only that this time, his explosive batting may force him to bear some personal expenses.

During an Inter-Provincial T20 Match in Ireland, O'Brien, who represents Leinster Lightning, smashed a six so big that the ball sailed over the stadium and hit the window of his own car.

Cricket Ireland posted a picture of a smashed windscreen on their official Twitter profile.

With rain forcing the match to cut-short to 12 overs-per-side, Kevin O'Brien opened the batting, scoring 82 runs off just 37 deliveries. He hit 3 fours and 8 sixes throughout the innings as his side secured a 24-run victory.

O'Brien took to Twitter to react to the six. He wrote, "Didn’t need the air-con on the drive up to you lads. Rolling on the floor laughing unreal service once again. Never fails to disappoint. I’ll park further away next time #BestInTheBusiness."

Didn’t need the air-con on the drive up to you lads. 🤣 unreal service once again. Never fails to disappoint. I’ll park further away next time 😝 #BestInTheBusiness https://t.co/tNKTG0tRLA — Kevin O'Brien (@KevinOBrien113) August 27, 2020

The 36-year-old batsman, who is one of the most experienced cricketers in the Irish international side, was part of the three-match ODI series against England early in August, which kickstarted the Cricket World Cup Super League.

Ireland famously defeated England in the final match of the series and O'Brien played a handy role with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 21 off 15 deliveries to ensure Ireland's win, with only one ball to spare.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage