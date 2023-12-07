'Kept calling me fixer': Sreesanth levels massive allegation against Gautam Gambhir after altercation in LLC

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB S Sreesanth mentioned that Gautam Gambhir called him fixer during the heated exchange in Legends League Cricket

The on-field spat between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth has overflown beyond the match after the two senior India stars were seen having a go at each other in the Legends League Cricket eliminator on Wednesday, December 6 in Surat. Gambhir responded after Sreesanth said something to him in the second over and a little chirp became a huge on-field spat and the latter had to make a couple of videos to get his story across.

Sreesanth first said that Gambhir has a habit of fighting and doesn't respect even his seniors and mentioned that he will reveal a 'rude' thing about what the former India opener actually said. Now in a video on Instagram, Sreesanth revealed that Gambhir called him a fixer referring to the IPL 2013 incident when the pacer was banned for 7 years due to being allegedly involved in spot-fixing.

"I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, 'What are you saying? What are you saying?' In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me "Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer". This is the language that was used." Sreesanth said.

"When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer," the pacer added.

Sreesanth in an earlier video had said that his family and loved ones have already gone through a lot and he fought all those things and things which Gambhir said were not acceptable on a cricket field. Gambhir then responded with a cryptic tweet saying seemingly taking potshots at Sreesanth that the pacer was doing all that for attention.

As for the match, Gambhir, who was captaining India Capitals scored a fifty and the Gujarat Giants despite fifties from Chris Gayle and Kevin O'Brien fell short by 12 runs chasing 224 runs.

