Kane Williamson surpasses Virat Kohli in major record in his 100th Test despite scoring only 17 runs

Kane Williamson added one more feather to his cap on Friday (March 8) when he walked out on the field in the second Test match against Australia. He along with his skipper Tim Southee joined the elite list of players to play 100 Tests for their country. But the encounter began on a tough note for the home team at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch as Australia bundled out the Kiwis for just 162 runs in their first innings.

Former Test skipper Williamson plundered runs in the previous series against South Africa smashing three tons in four innings but has missed out in three outings so far against the Aussies. He could only muster 17 runs in his landmark Test but even then, the man managed to go past Virat Kohli in the list of most runs scored in the World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Kohli has suffered due to not playing the ongoing five-match Test series against England for personal reasons. But at the same time, Williamson has plundered runs for fun and he needed only 15 runs to go past Kohli in this list. The latter has scored 2235 runs in 60 innings so far at an average of 39.21 with four centuries and 10 fifties to his name.

Kane Williamson went past him only in 39 innings and has now amassed 2238 runs at an impeccable average of 63.94 with as many as 10 centuries and two half-centuries. However, he will be gutted to not have converted the start as New Zealand are suffering on the opening day of the second Test. Josh Hazlewood was the wrecker-in-chief picking up his 12th five-wicket haul of career while Mitchell Starc also shined picking up three wickets.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Ben Sears

Australia: Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood