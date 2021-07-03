Kamran Akmal recalls watching 'young' Virat Kohli in inaugural IPL season: Was so surprised when I saw him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RCB Current Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli

India’s current captain of all formats, Virat Kohli, represents the nation in every facet in an exceptional way. A young, impetus Kolhi slowly evolved as a player, with his career reaching new heights after MS Dhoni passed on the captaincy baton to him.

Despite Kohli's ICC title drought while leading India, he has achieved some new milestones while leading the national side. He has also broken a few records while plying his trade with the bat.

From breaking into the Indian set-up as an impulsive young player to establishing himself as a modern-day great -- Kohli's journey in international cricket has been phenomenal. However, the 32-year-old is yet to win a title with India and his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli is among the few active cricketers who continue to play for the same franchise in the IPL. He was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition back in 2008. Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal, who was also a part of the initial IPL season, recalled watching a young Kohli playing in the IPL.

"I had played the first edition of the IPL. At that time, I was so surprised when I saw Virat Kohli. I used to wonder what cricket he would play at such a young age," Akmal said in a video uploaded on Sawera Pasha's YouTube channel titled 'Hard Talk with Kamran Akmal'.

Akmal was a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise that won the inaugural IPL season. Akmal also heaped praise on the current Indian skipper and said that he's now become a "role model" for youngsters. Till date, Kohli has managed to score 70 centuries in his international career. Out of 70, he slammed 27 100s in Tests and 43 in ODIs.

"But he has changed himself totally now, and he has become a role model for youngsters," Akmal added.

"He (Kohli) is an amazing player, amazing captain, and no one can guarantee that if India changes the captain, they will win ICC tournaments. It is a matter of luck," Akmal concluded.