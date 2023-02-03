Friday, February 03, 2023
     
BREAKING | Player from 2007 T20 World Cup winning Indian team announces retirement

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket," wrote the hero of 2007 T20 World Cup final.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2023 13:08 IST
Team India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.
Joginder Sharma, India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero, officially announced his retirement from cricket. Sharma bowled the last over in the final of the World Cup against Pakistan when Misbah-ul-Haq was batting. Haq miscued a reverse scoop and the ball landed in Sreesanth's hands and, just like that, Joginder Sharma etched his name in the history books for eternity. 

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport," wrote Sharma in a letter shared by him.

More to follow... 

