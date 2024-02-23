Friday, February 23, 2024
     
Joe Root scripts history by becoming first player to record 10 Test centuries against India

After failing to cross a 30-run mark in the first six against India in the ongoing series, the veteran Joe Root silenced his critics with an unbeaten century to single-handedly guide England to a potentially fighting total in the first innings of the Ranchi Test.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2024 16:05 IST
Joe Root
Image Source : PTI Joe Root vs India in the Ranchi Test on February 23

England made a stunning comeback in the second session of Day 1 of the fourth Test match against India on Friday. Joe Root single-handedly dragged England from early collapse to a fighting position by smashing his 31st Test century at a crucial time.

After losing five wickets before lunch, Indian bowlers struggled to maintain momentum against stern resistance from Joe Root and Ben Foakes who added a 100-plus stand for the sixth wicket. England produced a wicketless session after lunch playing over 36 overs.

Root entered history books with his brilliant century as he became the first-ever cricketer to register 10 Test hundreds against India. He surpassed Australia's Steve Smith's nine-century record to set a major milestone in red-ball cricket against India. 

Most Test centuries against India:

  1. Joe Root - 10 hundreds in 52 innings
  2. Steve Smith - 9 hundreds in 37 innings
  3. Gary Sobers - 8 hundreds in 30 innings
  4. Vivian Richards - 8 hundreds in 41 innings
  5. Ricky Ponting - 8 hundreds in 51 innings

More to follow...

