Jhulan Goswami becomes highest wicket taker in women's World Cup history

Image Source : GETTY Jhulan Goswami of India in action during a match (File photo)

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday surpassed yet another milestone in her illustrious 22-year-old career by becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup here.

With 40 scalps in her kitty, Goswami has surpassed Australia's Lynette Fullston, who took 39 wickets during her career spanning six year from 1982 to 1988.

Goswami achieved the feat by dismissing Anisa Mohammed in the 36th over of the innings with West Indies chasing a mammoth target of 318 set by India.

Goswami, thus, lead the chart ahead of Fullston, England duo of Carole Hodges (37 wickets) and Claire Taylor (36) and another Australian in Cathryn Fitzpatrick (33).

The veteran 39-yeal-old right-arm fast bowler has played in five women's Cricket World Cups since 2005.

India rode on brilliant centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to comprehensively beat West Indies by 155 runs and bring their World Cup campaign back on track.

India are currently leading the eight-team standings with four points from three games ahead of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa by virtue of a better net-run rate.

- Reported by PTI