Jemimah, Shikha dropped from India squad for ICC Women's World Cup

Mithali Raj will continue to lead the side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy

The side also includes veterans Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami and the young Shafali Verma

The same 15-member squad will also feature in a limited-overs series against New Zealand

India's young batter Jemimah Rodrigues and veteran all-rounder pacer Shikha Pandey were ignored for selection as BCCI announced the 15-member Indian women's cricket squad announced for the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Mithali Raj will continue to lead the side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. The side also includes veterans Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami and the young Shafali Verma among others.

Rodrigues and Shikha have been ignored from the side due to a lack of form. Rodrigues failed to hit the double-figure mark during the last year in all the international assignments she was a part of. Pandey has been similarly off colour.

The same 15-member squad will also feature in a limited-overs series against New Zealand from February 9 to 24, comprising one T20 International and five ODIs.

The Squads

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 & New Zealand ODIs Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

One-off T20I against New Zealand: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

