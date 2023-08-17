Jaydev Unadkat joins Cheteshwar Pujara at Sussex, will play three County Championship games

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaydev Unadkat during Bangladesh Test series in December 2022

Star Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat is set to feature in the County Championship with Sussex this season. Unadkat will play three matches under Cheteshwar Pujara's captaincy during his maiden County stint starting on September 3.

Both Unadkat and Pujara represent Saurashtra in India's domestic cricket with the former being captain of the side. Unadkat was part of India's two-match Test series against West Indies last month where he failed to get any wickets from four innings. He also featured in the third ODI against West Indies and took one wicket to contribute to India's 2-1 series win.

"I have been following the team's recent run of success and I had a nice conversation with Paul Farbrace and it looks like I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team's goals," Jaydev Unadkat said in an official statement on Thursday. "The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy, and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career.

"I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend and team-mate, Cheteshwar, has been adding aplenty while representing Sussex for the last couple of seasons, and more importantly helping the team win games."

The 31-year-old left-arm pacer will feature in Sussex's three of four remaining Championship matches starting on September 3. He is likely to miss their final game if he returns to India to lead Saurashtra in Irani Cup starting on October 1.

Pujara-led Sussex are struggling with just one win in ten matches in Championship Division 2. They can still secure promotion to Division 1 if they manage to win three of their next four matches and will depend on Unadkat's impressive record in first-class cricket.

