Jasprit Bumrah imitates Marcus Rashford's celebration after dismissing Ibrahim Zadran | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTE Jasprit Bumrah and Marcus Rashford

India and Afghanistan have locked horns in the 9th match of the ongoing ODI Cricket World Cup. Afghanistan opted to bat first after winning the toss even as they didn't make any change to their line-up. On the other hand, India decided to include Shardul Thakur in their XI at the expense of Ravichandran Ashwin. Jasprit Bumrah was the one to draw first blood for India dismissing Ibrahim Zadran early.

He induced an edge of the bat for Rahul to pluck the catch behind the wickets. Soon after dismissing the batter, Bumrah imitated football player Marcus Rashford's celebration pointing his finger to the head of playing the mindgames. The video of the same has gone viral now as the fans are drooling over it. Since injury, Bumrah has returned with a bang for India picking up wickets with the new ball. He struck early against Australia as well sending Mitchell Marsh for a duck.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, after a good start, Afghanistan have lost their way with Indian bowlers finding their lengths. India will be keen on restricting the opposition to a low total like they did to Australia in Chennai. However, the pitch in Delhi is very good for batting. The bowling attack will be tested in this game which is good for the team ahead of more tougher matches in the tournament.

Playing XIs:

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan's playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Harooqi

Latest Cricket News