James Anderson equals historical record without batting or bowling, surpasses Viv Richards in elite list

James Anderson has levelled a historical record in the India vs England 4th Test in Ranchi without even coming out to bat or bowl at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. The veteran Anderson is on his seventh tour to India and the ageless star has already set to benchmark for fitness, bowling and a lot more.

The 41-year-old is nearing 700 Test wickets and is set to become the only pacer to touch the elusive milestone as he was just four wickets short of the mark before the fourth Test started. However, the speedster has equalled a record without even needing to bat or bowl.

Anderson has now made the joint-most appearances by any visiting player in India. The 4th Test in Ranchi is the England pacer's 16th Test in India, which is now the joint-most by a visiting star equalling former English bowler Derek Underwood. Anderson has leapfrogged West Indies legend Viv Richards.

Players with most Tests in India:

1 - James Anderson: 16* Tests

2 - Derek Underwood: 16 Tests

3 - Viv Richards: 15 Tests

4 - Ricky Ponting: 14 Tests

5 - Clive Lloyd: 14 Tests

Anderson first came to India in March 2006 under the captaincy of Andrew Flintoff. He was part of the series win in 2012, the last time the Men in Blue lost a home Test series. In 15 Tests (excluding the ongoing one), Anderson has 40 wickets in India at an average of 30.30. He is yet to take a fifer here and has the best figures of 4/40 in an innings, on his first outing in India itself. His best match figures in India are 6/79 in the same match.