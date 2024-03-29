'It's not they, it's us who fail': Sonu Sood on Hardik Pandya being booed, urges everyone to respect players

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI Sonu Sood came in support of Mumbai Indians captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been on the receiving end of hostile behaviour from crowds

Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya's journey in the role hasn't been off to an auspicious start as the five-time champions have lost both their games so far in the 2024 edition of the IPL and the Indian all-rounder has gotten negative reception at the two venues, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The crowd has booed, teased and chanted former MI skipper Rohit Sharma's name whenever he was near the boundary while fielding or while walking back to the pavilion after getting out.

The hostility has been unreal considering the handling of the whole issue from the Mumbai Indians management wasn't the best and Hardik, who has been made a soft target, has to face all of it. Hardik may not be showing it but it will be playing on his mind - new captain, replacing a five-time title-winning skipper and not being able to focus on the job at hand, whether in the fielding or while batting. Now, Bollywood actor and social worker Sonu Sood has urged everyone to respect their players because booing shows that it's the crowd and the the viewers who have failed more than the players themselves.

"We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It’s not they, it’s us who fail," Sood wrote on Twitter (now X) on Friday, March 29."I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn’t matter which franchise he plays for. Doesn’t matter whether he plays as a Captain or he’s the 15th man in a team. They are our Heroes."

The succession and the transition may not have taken place in a way everyone would have liked for the Mumbai Indians. However, it is what it is and everyone will hope that Hardik doesn't let all this effect him because he is still the best available for India and in two months time, he will be one of the most important player for India at the T20 World Cup 2024.