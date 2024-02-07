Ishan Kishan to miss Ranji Trophy's sixth round for Jharkhand despite seen training | REPORT

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan will reportedly miss out on yet another round of the Ranji Trophy amidst his continuous absence from the Indian team. Kishan is on a break after last playing for India in November 2023. Despite the Indian coach Rahul Dravid stating that he needs to play some cricket, Kishan will still not be part of the Ranji Trophy in the next match, Cricbuzz reported.

The report states that the wicket-keeper batter was seen training in Baroda with Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya at the Kiran More Academy in Baroda and has been in the city for the last couple of weeks, working on his skills. Jharkhand are set to play against Haryana in their sixth round of the Ranji Trophy starting on February 9. The report adds that there is no confirmation of his return to International cricket.

The 25-year-old last played for India in November during the T20I series after the World Cup 2023. He was part of the T20I series and the Test series against South Africa but did not get a game in T20Is before going on a break ahead of the Tests.

India head coach Rahul Dravid has shed light on how he can return to the side again multiple times. Ahead of the T20I series against Afghanistan, Dravid said that Kishan needs to play domestic cricket for his way back into the Indian team. "Ishan requested for a break, which we agreed in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection," Dravid had said in the early part of January.

He has now clarified his statement after India's win in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. There is a way back for anyone and everyone. It's not that we rule out anybody from anything," Rahul Dravid said.

"Again, I just don't want to go on laboring about the Ishan Kishan point. I have tried to explain this as best as I can. He had requested a break, we were happy to give him a break. Whenever he is ready, I didn't say he has to play domestic cricket, I said whenever he is ready... he needs to play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything. We are in touch with him.

"We know what it is. He hasn't yet started playing, right? At the moment, it's not something that we would consider. He is maybe not ready. He decides when he wants to be ready," Dravid said after the Vizag win.