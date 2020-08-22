Irfan Pathan picks Retired Indian XI for 'charity cum farewell game' against Virat Kohli's men

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Irfan Pathan with Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday picked a unique team of retired Indian cricketers for a 'charity cum farewell game' against Virat Kohli's men. The XI comprises of Indian players who did not get a proper send off from the cricketing world.

"Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team?" he tweeted along with his playing XI.

Pathan picked Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag as openers and Rahul Dravid as No.3 followed by VVS Laxman. 2011 World Cup's Man of the Series, Yuvraj Singh was slotted in at No.5 followed by Suresh Raina, former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Irfan then lept himself in the lineup as the sole all-rounder. The Bowling unit comprised of Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha.

Here's the playing XI: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha

Over the last few days, since Dhoni and Raina's international retirement, many have been talking about former Indian cricketers not getting a proper farewell match. Dhoni and Raina had both announced their retirement through a social media post last week.

