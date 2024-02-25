Irfan Pathan heaps praise on Akash Deep for commendable Test debut, calls Yashasvi Jaiswal special

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on Akash Deep for his memorable debut in the India vs England Test series. Bengal speedster Akash was highly impressive in the first innings with the ball as he picked up three early wickets in two overs. He looked in control and got lateral movement with the new ball.

Taking note of his debut innings, ex-Indian star Pathan has praised Akash. He said that as a fast bowler, one would want to make a debut in seam-friendly conditions such as England, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand but the way he bowled, was commendable.

"As a batter you want your debut to happen in India but as a fast bowler you dream to have your debut in England, Australia, South Africa or New Zealand," Pathan told PTI on Sunday on the sidelines of the New Delhi Marathon.

"The way he bowled in the first session of the match and picked up three wickets is commendable. We can only hope to see Akash's career graph to go up from here," he added.

'Jaiswal is a very special cricketer': Pathan

The former all-rounder also termed Yashasvi Jaiswal as a 'very special cricketer' saying that he has a 'bright future' ahead of him. "Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very special cricketer, he has a very bright future and he will make it big", Pathan said.

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal is having a dream time in the ongoing series. He has struck two double centuries in back-to-back Test matches in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot. He played another strong knock during the 4th Test in Ranchi, where he scored 73 in the first innings.

Jaiswal already has scored 618 runs in the ongoing series, making him just the second Indian and seventh batter overall to score over 600 in a series before turning 23.

Pathan was the chief guest at the marathon event and said that it is special to be part of such events. "To participate in such events is really special. I have always believed that India can become a sporting nation. Twenty thousand people participated here today and everyone was smiling. The people want to be fit and want to participate in such activities, it is always good to see this," he said.