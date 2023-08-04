Ireland announce squad for T20I series against India, star all-rounder returns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ireland players during ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Cricket Ireland announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against India on Friday, August 4. Ireland are hosting the world no.1 T20I side in a three-match series starting from August 17 and have named a strong 15-member squad.

Star batting all-rounder Gareth Delany returns from his wrist injury while pacer Fionn Hand also makes his return after missing the recent T20 World Cup qualifiers. There are no other major changes to Ireland's squad which suffered a defeat against Scotland in the ICC World Cup 2024 regional qualifiers.

Ireland secured the qualification for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by finishing in the top two in the Europe Qualifiers last month. So, this will be a crucial assignment for the European side in their preparation for the next T20 World Cup.

Andrew White, Ireland Ireland Men’s national selector, highlighted the importance of the India series for the next T20 World Cup preparations. "The recent qualifying campaign in Scotland was the first stage of our strategic planning for next June’s T20 World Cup," Andrew White said.

"We currently have around 15 T20 Internationals scheduled between now and the World Cup, so it is important that we use each of these to continue to build on areas that the coaching team have identified.

“We only have a limited time between now and the end of the 2023 domestic season, so it’s also crucial that we use what opportunities we have to provide exposure and experience to a pool of players who we believe are in contention for making that World Cup squad," White added.

Ireland T20I squad for India series: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland vs India T20I fixtures:

18 August – 1st T20I (local time 3pm)

20 August – 2nd T20I (local time 3pm)

23 August – 3rd T20I (local time 3pm)

Latest Cricket News