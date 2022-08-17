IRE vs AFG, 5th T20I: When and where to watch series decider

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ACBOFFICIALS) Afghanistan team celebrate after dismissing an Irish batsman

IRE vs AFG| Ahead of the Asia Cup that is scheduled for an August 28, 2022 start, team Afghanistan is peaking properly as they have made their presence felt in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland. The Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan side that was reeling at a scoreline of 2-0 in a 5-match T20I series has pulled their socks up and has brought out the best in themselves. With the Irish side showing sudden signs of improvement since the India series, they had always started as favorites and they lived up to it in the first two matches.

With a series loss looming over their head, the Afghanistan side registered a massive turnaround as they won two matches on the trot to level the series 2-2. The Mohammad Nabi-led side won both the matches convincingly with a margin of 22 runs and 27 runs each. Afghanistan has set up the series beautifully and now they will look to clinch the series which will be a motivating factor for them before they head into the Asia Cup and take on cricketing giants such as India and Pakistan.

When will the 5th T20I match be played?

The 5th T20I will be played on August 17, 2022

What is the venue for the 5th T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan?

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

When will the match start?

The match will start at 8:00 pm IST

Where will the match be streamed?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app

Squads:

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Doheny, Simi Singh

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli

